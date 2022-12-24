Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man makes wife wrap her own Christmas presents; says, 'I hate wrapping up presents.'

Man makes wife wrap her own Christmas presents; says, 'I hate wrapping up presents.'

Amy Goldberg
Dec 24, 2022 | 3:34 PM
ADVERTISING

AITA for making my wife wrap her own Christmas presents

I (32M) hate wrapping up presents. That's why I usually just either get stuff gift wrapped at the store or put gifts in a gift bag with some tissue paper. My wife (30) hates when her gifts aren't wrapped up pretty so she can take pictures of them to post.

A couple of the gifts I got her this year are from online merchants that don't do gift wrapping. She saw me putting them in gift bags and made a face. She said she really wanted them wrapped up nice.

We have had this discussion many times. My father was a cheap bastard that used to scream at my mom for wasting money on gift wrapping. I like gift bags because they can be reused. I literally get like a panic attack thinking about wrapping a gift. Yes I know it's stupid. Yes I have therapy to deal with my many many issues.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content