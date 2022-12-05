Man tells nieces they can eat his food or not eat; says 'it's time to grow up.'

"AITA for not allowing my sister to make her kids food at my house during our Christmas party?"

I come from a broken home so we have our Christmas with mom's side the first weekend of December. I (44 M) hosted, usually my sister and I switch off host duties.

My sister has 2 daughters who are incredibly picky eaters at 18 and 15 years old. My sister would come to family parties with a box of pasta and a bag of frozen chicken tenders that she will make for her daughters.

I want to know if I’m an a**hole for what I did here. I knew that is her drill with them, but I’ve always found it to be very annoying especially when I’m trying to cook and she’s taking up space making the pasta and chicken tenders.