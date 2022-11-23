Mom asks if she's wrong to have strict 'Christmas rules' because it's also kids' bday.

My twins are going on 15 years old and were born on Christmas. So, I have a rule that all Christmas dinners must be at mine and my husband’s house to celebrate my kiddos.

Also, Christmas celebrating must only be done throughout the afternoon and during dinner but then the celebrating that’s done during dessert must be reserved for only birthday party-themed festivities and decorations.

Another rule is that nobody is allowed to bring “combo gifts” like a big gift for Christmas and birthday combined, nor may they give a gift to my kiddos that they have to share. Additionally, no birthday gift can be wrapped in Christmas paper and no Christmas gift may be wrapped in birthday paper.