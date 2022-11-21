SAHM asks if she's wrong to cancel Christmas over husband's 'ridiculous' budget.

In this post a woman asks if she's wrong for giving up on planning a holiday celebration because her husband didn't leave enough money to pull it off. Here's her story...

So I'm a stay at home mom with 3 kids. My husband works full time and gets an okay- salary BUT he's tightened the grip on spending for the past 4 months to be able to save up to go watch the football event overseas.

He's literally obsessed with anything to do with football. He said he rarely ever gets to do what he wants and so I didn't want to judge him since it's his money eventually.