Mom says daughter doesn't have to invite cousin to party; SIL calls her a 'bully.'

For the last two years my daughter Mia (10), has had a Christmas party with her friends on the same night I hold an adult Christmas party. This year Mia's party will be a pamper day, followed by a themed "dinner party" and a movie night sleepover. A couple of weeks ago Mia asked me if she had to invite her step-cousin, Georgia (11).
For context, Mia and Georgia have known each other since they were 3/4. When they were young they would play together but when they got older, not so much. I will say Georgia wanted to play with Mia more than the other way round, as Mia grew out of active games quite young.
They still sometimes hang out at family gatherings but there have been a couple of instances where Georgia has had to be told to leave Mia alone because she won't accept that Mia doesn't want to play.