Mom says daughter doesn't have to invite cousin to party; SIL calls her a 'bully.'

"AITA for refusing to invite my step-niece to my daughter's Christmas party?"

For the last two years my daughter Mia (10), has had a Christmas party with her friends on the same night I hold an adult Christmas party. This year Mia's party will be a pamper day, followed by a themed "dinner party" and a movie night sleepover. A couple of weeks ago Mia asked me if she had to invite her step-cousin, Georgia (11).

For context, Mia and Georgia have known each other since they were 3/4. When they were young they would play together but when they got older, not so much. I will say Georgia wanted to play with Mia more than the other way round, as Mia grew out of active games quite young.