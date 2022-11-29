Pregnant SIL sends list of demands for Thanksgiving; gets uninvited.

"AITA for not inviting my pregnant SIL to Thanksgiving?"

I (33f) hosted Thanksgiving this year; every year it rotates between me, my sister and my brother’s homes. It’s a pretty big gathering that normally involves my siblings, their partners, my sister’s kids and our parents.

This year, my brother James (35m) and his wife Becky (31f) are having their first child. The baby is due in spring.

We have a traditional Thanksgiving meal, watch the parade, play games as a family, couple drinks together in the evening, the usual stuff. Same kind of thing every year.

This year a couple weeks back, I get what is basically a list of demands from Becky in our family group chat. She wants to come, but her pregnancy means some things “need to be adjusted”.