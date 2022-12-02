Sober lady bans all alcohol from family Xmas celebration, but the fam revolts.

My house, my rules!

Except, what if we don't have to be at your house? Like, at all? This was a lesson one woman learned this holiday season: you can't actually tell adults what to do. I mean, you can, but you can't make them do it.

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for banning alcohol from Christmas?

omom2122 writes:

My husband's family likes to drink. Every holiday includes multiple bottles of wine/cocktails. I hate drinking I have never drank my father was an alcoholic I think it’s childish if you can’t have fun without drinking.