Sober lady bans all alcohol from family Xmas celebration, but the fam revolts.

Except, what if we don't have to be at your house? Like, at all? This was a lesson one woman learned this holiday season: you can't actually tell adults what to do. I mean, you can, but you can't make them do it.
AITA (Am I the A-hole) for banning alcohol from Christmas?
omom2122 writes:
My husband's family likes to drink. Every holiday includes multiple bottles of wine/cocktails. I hate drinking I have never drank my father was an alcoholic I think it’s childish if you can’t have fun without drinking.
This year I’m hosting Christmas for a change I decided since it’s at my house, no alcohol allowed. We are all getting older and it’s time to grow up.