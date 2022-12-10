Woman bans SIL from bringing food to Christmas for 'picky eater' kids; says 'suck it up.'

"AITA for not allowing my SiL's kids to bring their own food to Christmas at my home?"

I f31 am gonna be hosting Christmas celebration this year. The menu is usual and everyone is familiar with it. My SiL's kids are what they call the most vicious picky eaters out there. Mind you they're 6 & 9 and are probably just being deliberately difficult to their parents.

SiL called to "inform" me that she will be bringing food for her kids to eat at Christmas dinner. I asked why and she said that they will not be able to eat anything from the menu after looking at it.

I said I was sorry but there isn't enough space at the table for extra meals and besides that the kids should start learning to be more tolerant to some foods, especially at family holiday gathering where it's expected for everyone to just eat what's in front of them without complaining.