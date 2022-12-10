Woman bans SIL from bringing food to Christmas for 'picky eater' kids; says 'suck it up.'

I f31 am gonna be hosting Christmas celebration this year. The menu is usual and everyone is familiar with it. My SiL's kids are what they call the most vicious picky eaters out there. Mind you they're 6 & 9 and are probably just being deliberately difficult to their parents.
SiL called to "inform" me that she will be bringing food for her kids to eat at Christmas dinner. I asked why and she said that they will not be able to eat anything from the menu after looking at it.
I said I was sorry but there isn't enough space at the table for extra meals and besides that the kids should start learning to be more tolerant to some foods, especially at family holiday gathering where it's expected for everyone to just eat what's in front of them without complaining.
She went on about how difficult kids can be (mostly can't relate but I get it! but still, she should keep in mind that it's probably a passing phase for them and so sucking it up for one dinner wouldn't affect them). She said that I don't get it and that she doesn't want them to stay hungry or feed on snacks. I apologized and declined.