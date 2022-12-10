Woman insists on hosting Christmas because 'poor' SIL's house is 'so f***ing tiny.'

My husband is one of 3 siblings and they usually rotate who hosts Christmas. It’s usually the same people who go every year give or take a few. It is: My husband and I with our 2 kids, his sister and husband with their 3 kids, his younger brother and his daughter, his mom and dad, grandma, usually an aunt and uncle and maybe a cousin or 2.
I really don’t want to sound like I’m this type of person because I don’t judge anybody on their house size or their wealth, but the issue is that his sisters house is so f**king tiny it’s uncomfortable for everyone there. It actually isn’t even an individual house but it is half of a duplex type.
There will be about 20 people coming this year and I just think it’s ridiculous for her to insist on hosting. They also have a large Great Dane that is on top of everyone, well actually everyone is on top of everyone. I shit you not that half of the guests have to sit on the living room floor to eat.