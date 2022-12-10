Woman insists on hosting Christmas because 'poor' SIL's house is 'so f***ing tiny.'

"AITA for pushing my husband to insist we host Christmas again over his sister?"

My husband is one of 3 siblings and they usually rotate who hosts Christmas. It’s usually the same people who go every year give or take a few. It is: My husband and I with our 2 kids, his sister and husband with their 3 kids, his younger brother and his daughter, his mom and dad, grandma, usually an aunt and uncle and maybe a cousin or 2.

"Not to mention his brother in-laws parents and maybe a sibling come too."

I really don’t want to sound like I’m this type of person because I don’t judge anybody on their house size or their wealth, but the issue is that his sisters house is so f**king tiny it’s uncomfortable for everyone there. It actually isn’t even an individual house but it is half of a duplex type.