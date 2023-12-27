Woman refuses to drive husband to airport after he says 'yes' to trip on Christmas week.

Making plans you know will upset your spouse is not a smart move, no matter how "worth it" you think it is.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to drive her husband to the airport after he agreed to a trip she asked him not to go on. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to drive my husband to the airport and being upset he is leaving?"

Some background, we live on the east coast and his family lives in TX. My family lives about 4 hours away. They drive to us for every holiday, birthday, dance recital, etc. We have lived here for roughly 7 years (before that, we lived in TX). His family takes several trips/vacations a year and only once, this past year, came to visit us.