Woman wants help paying for Christmas dinner; mom says 'you're embarrassing me.'

Using a throwaway just in case my cousins were to come across this. I’m 21 and have a really close family. We always did Christmas at my grandmas house but she passed away last January and so there was a lot of discussion as to who would do the dinner.
Mu opinion was it would be best to have one of the younger people do it that way we can have a long standing tradition that last years. There was some arguing back and forth between my and my aunt but finally she said “fine.”
I was kind of thinking my 29 year old cousin would step up since she has a really nice house and kitchen but then she said she would be going to Germany this year. Finally after a month of no one volunteering my mom said I’d really pissed my aunt off and I needed to do Christmas this year since I was so adamant about a young person doing it.