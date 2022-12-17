Woman wants help paying for Christmas dinner; mom says 'you're embarrassing me.'

AITA if I tell my guests (family) that I need to be reimbursed for buying, preparing and cooking Christmas dinner?

Using a throwaway just in case my cousins were to come across this. I’m 21 and have a really close family. We always did Christmas at my grandmas house but she passed away last January and so there was a lot of discussion as to who would do the dinner.

Mu opinion was it would be best to have one of the younger people do it that way we can have a long standing tradition that last years. There was some arguing back and forth between my and my aunt but finally she said “fine.”