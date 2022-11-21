Wife wants to take back holiday cooking because husband's plan isn't 'special.' AITA?

Cooking holiday meals for the family is a massive job that takes years of experience to do well. Some houses are very collaborative, while others it's a one person show. In this post a woman was too busy to take on the holiday meal this year, so her husband offered to take over. Things did not go as planned (although maybe they went as expected). Here's her story...

I cook Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners every year for my husband, his family, and our kid, and have for 16 years. I put a lot of love, planning, and effort into making it a really special day.