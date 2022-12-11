Woman won't let granddaughter make Christmas desert; relatives are 'hard to please.'

I'll preface this by saying that I host Christmas celebration at my home every year. I have a son and a daughter, both married with kids. They and their spouses help out with the celebration planning, but I take care of the food mostly.
Everybody seems to be in agreement, except for the desserts. Now for desserts I had made a specific list of what to serve. Together with my older granddaughters (18) & (16) we're going to prepare a cranberry cake and White Chocolate-Dipped Madeleines and Blondies.
It all started when my son told me that my younger granddaughter 'Jenny' (10) wanted to bring cake pops to the gathering, and asked if I could add this to my dessert list. I bluntly said I was sorry but it wouldn't work because, like I said, the dessert list is very specific. And also, Cake pops don't really seem to go properly with all the other elaborate dessert options on the list.