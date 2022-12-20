16 household items that having more than one of will make people think you're 'weird'.

Sometimes you get obsessed with things like beanie babies or Pokemon cards. Other times it's kind of weird and maybe having more than one is a problem. On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, people list the things that are not okay to have more than one of.
OP asks:
What items are normal to have one of but very concerning to have more than one of?
1. Sallysthename says:
Ask my wife and her army of Mini waffle makers
2. KingBill902 says:
Driver's license. Having one in your wallet is fine, having a hundred in a shoe box in your attic is apparently kinda creepy.