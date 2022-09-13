Woman asks if she's wrong to confront neighbor who's 'stealing' from her garden.

Sometimes there is tension between neighbors but is it ever okay to accuse a neighbor of stealing when you're not sure? When this woman is convinced her neighbor is stealing from her garden she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for confronting my neighbor who is obviously stealing produce from my garden?"

This spring a young woman, let's call her "Kristin," moved into the house next door to me. She owns some sort of catering business for weddings and runs an Instagram account about food. We live in a semi-remote area about 15 minutes outside of a small town.