Man tells house cleaner he 'expects' her to show; she claims 'disrespect' and quits.

I've (36M) been working with a house cleaner (mid-20sF) for the past year. I book her directly but she also gets work from a cleaning platform.
Last week, I scheduled a cleaning for today, 10AM. This morning at 9:40 she texts: "my platform just added a morning job to my schedule so I will be coming a bit later around 2pm"
I reply: "That's fine this time, but when we schedule a time I expect you to block out that time and not take any more jobs. We may have to arrange some things around our scheduled time and shifting it can be inconvenient"
She calls in a rage. "You don't EXPECT anything from me. I don't tolerate this language from anyone in this world. I don't work for you. I will not be disrespected like this, do you talk to anyone else this way?"