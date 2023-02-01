Mom punishes struggling MIL who abandoned her homeless family, laughs in her face.

Shows like 'Everybody Loves Ramond' taught us that in-laws can be a quirky handful, but what happens when familial arguments are had over much bigger disputes than a gifted figurine? The truth is, financial strain is one of the biggest stressers between friends and family.

So, how do you draw the line between lending a hand to loved ones and protecting your family?

Evening-Still2174 asked for just such advice when she shared her story:

AITA for laughing in my mother-in-law's face?

My husband and I were financially well off in 2019. Sh*t turned sour in 2020 when I became jobless after having to homeschool our kids. We couldn't afford the rent and we got evicted 6 months later.