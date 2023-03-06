Woman accuses sister of 'stealing' her dream honeymoon, demands she cancels.

The heat always gets turned up when special events and monumental life moments are involved. It is hard not to compare yourself to someone so close to you and become a little competitive. One woman was shocked when she found out her sister was jealous and angry about the surprise vacation her boyfriend planned her.
My sister has always been a "wedding" person, as in she's dreamed and planned her wedding even before meeting her boyfriend. Now that she's engaged, she wants it all: expensive cinematic venue, guest list in the hundreds, designer dress, etc, and she cares a lot about being the "the first" and making everything "special and just hers".
I legitimately have nothing against that and I'm happy that she's getting what she wants. The issue arose because my boyfriend planned an anniversary getaway to a tropical island that happens to be where my sister planned to honeymoon.