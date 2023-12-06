Woman's ex boss hijacks her funeral, cuts off family, gives speech about being her 'hero.'

She worked for him during the 00s when my husband was in high school (this is important) during this time her husband, my father-in-law, was diagnosed with cancer. He battled it for years but eventually he passed away from it in January 2011.

The only reason my mother-in-law put up with his nonsense and the job was because she needed the health insurance for her husband's chemo since he couldn't work. Which Greg took full advantage of because he knew she couldn't afford to lose her job.

During the times he fought and she had to take off of work to care for him, her boss would send her home with work because he couldn't do any of it himself. Her husband was dying from cancer and he was still sucking every last drop of work out of her he could.