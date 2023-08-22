Man finally lands his dream job, finds out his boss is dating his recent ex. UPDATED

As for the situation with my boss and my ex; he found out. Like I mentioned in my previous post, when my ex told me who her new boyfriend was, I didn't mention that he was my boss so neither of them knew. Two days ago, my boss and us (the two other undergrads) were in a conference room discussing a paper when my ex came in.

She came to drop off my boss's wallet that I think he forgot or something. Anyway, she saw me, did a double-take and went, 'Jaaaake?!'. She was definitely super surprised and caught off-guard and her boss was already like 'wtf' so I was just like, 'heeeyy 'Sarah''. She shot me another shocked wide-eyed look and left. Suffice to say the rest of the meeting was pretty awkward.