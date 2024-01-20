Employee's promotion retracted when boss learns she is getting married. + Update

Between March and August 2020: Lots of back and forth between my lawyer and my ex-employer; basically denying all responsibility, not wanting to do anything, etc.

August 2020: Again as per Swiss law, a mediation meeting was set up between myself, my boss and the lawyers in front of a judge. The judge was purely there to help keep things civil if necessary; no say whatsoever!

This mediation meeting lasted 15 min, with my boss' lawyer refusing to budge. My boss didn't even turn up to this meeting. Since we couldn't come to an "agreement", I was given permission to file a formal case, which meant a judge WOULD hear my case and rule on it.

Between August 2020 and May 2021: Hardly any news from either side, cov*d slowed everything to a snails pace, so I was told to just wait while all the administrative cogs turned.