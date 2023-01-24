Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks for help after 'creepy' coworker likes her old bikini pic on social media.

Woman asks for help after 'creepy' coworker likes her old bikini pic on social media.

Amanda Hurley
Jan 24, 2023 | 10:48 PM
ADVERTISING

Navigating the modern, everchanging workplace can be hard; and, separating your personal life from your professional life has become increasely more difficult. So, how do you gauge when I coworker has stepped over a line?

Longbitchstyle takes to the forums to ask:

WIBTA for reporting a coworker to HR or having someone confront him?

I (27 F) work in the marketing department at a mid size financial firm. “Cody” is a few years younger than me but I don’t know his exact age. He recently started and I’ve been here since college.

Cody and I do not interact often. He’s nice enough from what I know. We’ve talked at company events and briefly in the break room and we are friendly but I wouldn’t consider him one of my friends in the office. I don’t see him that much. He may have an issue with some social skills.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content