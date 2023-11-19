Woman tired of boss mocking her acne at work; boss apologizes to save face. + UPDATE

For the record, I do not buy that she was concerned because it was a harsh comment, not delivered with any warmth or concern, and she wasn’t picking up social cues to drop it. And her larger concern for the other coworker who was present was a huge red flag.

But in the long run, I don’t think I get to decide what lesson my boss learned out of this, as much as I wanted her to understand the damage she had done.

However, a lot of good things came from this. Firstly, my former boss never commented on my skin again. And I say former boss, because I started a new position about seven months ago! Between this incident and a few other work-related happenings, I decided that it was time to move on.