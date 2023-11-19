Woman tired of boss mocking her acne at work; boss apologizes to save face. + UPDATE

ALISON GREEN
I (30F) got a new supervisor in the last six months, who is also part of the C-suite. She is very talented, knowledgeable, and friendly. She has done a lot in terms of supporting and mentoring me, and I am really appreciative of her efforts. However, one issue with her is that she can often be unpredictable, especially when it comes to pointing out things that others may be sensitive about.
I have adult acne partially due to some health issues. I am working with appropriate medical professionals to find solutions/diagnoses (and a lot of it takes time to fix). However, in the meantime, I often get break-outs. I cover them fairly well with makeup, but some days are worse than others.
On those worse days, I just grit my teeth and try to get through it, but it really is doing a number on my self esteem, especially since I am not a teenager anymore and worry that it could hurt my professional image.
Enter unpredictable boss: on multiple occasions where I have had some rougher skin days, my boss has asked me directly, IN FRONT of other people, “What’s going on with your skin?” When I make a vague comment about having a bad skin day and she shouldn’t worry about it, she continues to press and badger me about it, with an audience.
It is absolutely mortifying and distressing for me. Trust me, I know what is going on with my face and just want people to ignore it. It happened again today, and has left me unable to get work done because I am so upset.
I definitely need to address this with her as it is affecting me emotionally and professionally. I think that because she likes to have more of a friendly, collegial approach, she might just think she is just engaging in girl talk, when it reality, it has a much bigger impact.
But really my question is in regards to how to address it — should I be doing more in the moment to shut it down, or should we discuss it in my next one-on-one? My supervisor does have the tendency to make insensitive comments about others’ appearances as well.
I think because she doesn’t take things personally, she forgets that not everything needs to be said. I do want to communicate directly that she is not to discuss my skin or physical appearance beyond what is needed to get my job done, but I worry she will think I am too sensitive.
It’s been almost an entire year since I wrote to you about my boss commenting on my acne! First, let me say thank the community for being so kind and wonderful to me. I was incredibly emotional and embarrassed when I wrote in, and all of the commenters brought me to tears with their empathy and support.
I had never before experienced so much kindness from internet strangers, but please know that you all made me feel so much better, and I am grateful. And I have a very happy update to report!
While Alison was quick to post my story and share her advice, I actually wound up having my one-on-one with my boss first. However, the advice I received was basically how I handled the situation.
I told my boss, “Hey, yesterday you made a comment about my skin, and I need you not to do that anymore. It is a medical condition, and I am working with doctors to solve it, but I don’t need to discuss it, especially in front of others.”
I had planned a lengthier monologue about how I don’t want to come to work only to have people comment on my appearance and how it affects me emotionally, but my boss cut me off and said, “I’m sorry, I won’t do that anymore. I just was concerned and wondered if I could help. I should probably apologize to (other coworker) too, since I probably made him uncomfortable.”
For the record, I do not buy that she was concerned because it was a harsh comment, not delivered with any warmth or concern, and she wasn’t picking up social cues to drop it. And her larger concern for the other coworker who was present was a huge red flag.
But in the long run, I don’t think I get to decide what lesson my boss learned out of this, as much as I wanted her to understand the damage she had done.
However, a lot of good things came from this. Firstly, my former boss never commented on my skin again. And I say former boss, because I started a new position about seven months ago! Between this incident and a few other work-related happenings, I decided that it was time to move on.
When I started my job hunt, I found an absolutely perfect role for me with a wonderful company, who went on to hire me a short time later. I received about a 66% pay increase, have had a really positive transition period into the role, and am overall doing really well. My acne is still acne-ing, but it has improved, and nobody in my new job has said a word.
I did want to address a few comments — some of you are so funny, and your comeback suggestions are stored in my back pocket in the unfortunate event that I have to use them. I do feel more confident about making people feel uncomfortable about making me feel uncomfortable, so thank you!
A few of you thought my former boss might be involved in an MLM and getting ready to sell me skin care. That one is totally plausible, but in truth, my former boss comes from affluence and only works because she likes it. And for those of you sharing my struggle, I appreciate your solidarity and wish you nothing but the best.
peter095837
What a good happy update! But seriously, the former boss is a jerk. Asking those types of questions, especially in front of others, is so inappropriate and can be considered harassment. Glad to hear OP is able to get a new job and no further conflicts happened! I wish her well and her future to be the best.
knittedjedi
One of the most heartbreaking lessons you learn as an adult is that acne isn't just for teenagers 😂
SoVerySleepy81
She got worried about the other employee because she realized that she was being called out and that this was likely something that could’ve gotten her in trouble with HR. Especially once OP called it a medical condition. I don’t believe that there’s any good intentions or worried feelings behind the bull that this boss was pulling. It feels like it was some kind of a power move to me.
Fingersmith30
So many work posts that have a positive resolution seem to only end up that way when OP changes jobs. Guess the adage about people leaving bad managers actually does hold true.
TheSilkyBat
As someone with a facial disfigurement, scars from a dog attack, I hate people like this manager. Not everyone has a conventional appearance and to not only call it out, but put a spotlight on it in front of others, is mortifying. Good luck OP in your skincare journey!