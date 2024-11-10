Male nurse says no when 'random coworker' asks him to be her 'man of honor; 'She went nuts. What did I miss?' UPDATED 2X

Then I came along. Keep in mind that I’m 23 so back then my parents had options but chose to not use any of those options. So instead my parents raised my sister and I was raised by a nanny who even to this day is one of the biggest influences in my life and I am so grateful for her.

She helped me with so much. I finally realized that all these years later that by being referred to as “An issue that needed to be dealt with” that they stripped me of my humanity and individuality and self-worth as a person. I think that’s why I have worked so hard to establish myself in my career and in my life. As a way to become a person again and not just be that issue that needed to be dealt with.