Man dies on the job, employees told to return to work immediately, they all walk.

Warning: This story details a workplace death.

There are some details that might be difficult and upsetting.

"Someone died today at work and they put us back to work 1 hour later."

Sgt_Dirty_Dan

Still trying to comprehend what’s going on here. But I’ll do my best to explain. For context, I work in a older lumber mill. (Built in the 60’s) So, we have a lot of older equipment. These machines we work with are constantly breaking down and causing upset conditions.

So today as I’m coming into work our machines were running like crap (common problem they’ve been “planning” on fixing for 2 months now.) The man who was operating the machine at the time was dealing with this problem and had been clearing out the wood as part of his job to keep the machine going.