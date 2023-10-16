Customer insists employee's purse is hers, rips it from her hands. Pic included.

This entitled woman probably really would have flipped if I had told her that my husband was a professor at our beloved Ivy League school and I could easily afford that bag, thank you very much.

So yadda yadda yadda, this woman just kept screaming at us. She wanted that bag so badly! She absolutely refused to believe it belonged to me. She started screaming about wanting to see the manager or the owner and didn't believe my co-worker when she informed the woman that she WAS the store manager.

We finally told her if she didn't give me back my bag and leave the store, we were going to call the authorities. She refused, so police were called. Authorities got there and the entitled woman got even worse and doubled down on her particular form of insanity.