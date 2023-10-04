Repairman fired from company when client complains he wouldn't pet their dog.

It wasn’t until I was cleaning the boots with a chemical that I finally asked the 40-year-old son to please put the dog away so I don’t accidentally get a chemical on him (which would get me in trouble.)

The 80 year old told me that the dog will leave me alone if I gave him a belly rub. I’m not kidding. I told her I’m not doing that, and to once again please put the dog away so I don’t accidentally hurt him, as he was up my a**.

The 40-year-old son sighed and struggled to get control of the dog before having to physically pick him up and bring him into the bedroom. I was able to finish the duct cleaning around 12pm.