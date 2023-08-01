Man fires nanny for sneaking into his bedroom and 'trying to play wife.' AITA?

Mary Poppins got a little to comfortable.

One man wrote to Reddit about his nanny secretly using his bathroom and finding things moved around in his bedroom. He confronted her about it and fired her. His friends say he overreacted but Reddit says she was definitely trying to 'play wife.'

'AITAH for firing the nanny because she keeps using my bathroom?'

Spare_Work_9130

I (31M) have a daughter (1). I’m a single dad so I hired a live in nanny (Emma, 27) to help take care of my daughter when I’m at work. When Emma moved in, I told her to please not enter my room and bathroom unless it was necessary. I didn’t want to look like a douche by locking my doors so I just asked her to not enter my room.