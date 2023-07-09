Man drives coworker home, she doesn't know he knows Danish, insults him to BF.

What was supposed to be a 10 minute drive to my coworker's apartment turned into a 25 minute journey because of my lack of concentration.

The bf called again a few minutes later and my coworker had to explain to him why she was still on the road and not at home yet.

I didn't have to hear what my coworker's bf was saying to know that he did not like the fact that his gf was still with the cute dimples guy. My coworker eventually became so frustrated, she switched to Danish mid argument, her native language.

I think she assumed I wouldn't understand what she was saying, but I did. My best friend is Scandinavian, which kind of forced me to learn what he was talking about.