Man told he is welcome to leave work for child's birth, but he can't come back.

Deciding between the job you need to care for your child and being able to be there for their birth is a choice no parent should ever have to make.

One man received the call that his wife had gone into labor when he was at work. His boss told him he could leave, but he would be leaving permanently.

My employer forced me to miss out on the birth of my daughter

laIalaIaIa

I have been dealing with terrible communication from my boss since recently starting new employment. For reference, I work in a laboratory as a scientist in the pharmaceutical industry.

I was in the middle of work when I got the text from my wife that she was on her way to the hospital, with the baby on the way, even though she was due to be induced in a couple of weeks.