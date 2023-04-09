Man told he is welcome to leave work for child's birth, but he can't come back.

One man received the call that his wife had gone into labor when he was at work. His boss told him he could leave, but he would be leaving permanently.
I have been dealing with terrible communication from my boss since recently starting new employment. For reference, I work in a laboratory as a scientist in the pharmaceutical industry.
I was in the middle of work when I got the text from my wife that she was on her way to the hospital, with the baby on the way, even though she was due to be induced in a couple of weeks.
I tried to call a coworker and got no response, of course, and my boss threatened to fire me if I missed my shift. Is it really that important? My boss made me choose between losing my job and seeing the birth of my daughter. And because I’m desperate to keep this job, now with a baby, I chose work.