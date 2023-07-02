Supervisor attempts to sabotage employee's review, fails phenomenally. UPDATED

It was my first review at this company and several people told me it would be just between me and the boss, and even HR sent out an email that our meeting would be a “one-on-one.” Imagine my surprise when I’m about to close the door and my boss says, “Oh, Jane’s coming in, too.” Like, what???
Jane has tried to shut off my access from our boss by having me go to her for everything. I told my boss early on that I had problems with the way Jane talks to me and she told me to talk to Jane first.
When I did, that lady said I take what she says personally and that “it’s just business.” So I started documenting all of the times she’s been awful towards me or micromanaging me and planned to use it to explain my side of my annual review (which Jane filled out).
Instead, I got dogpiled on. “You had all this time to type this out but never went to [boss]?” “You left out xyz” “But you talk to Jane like xyz”
??? Jane told me to never challenge her bc she’s my supervisor, so I would just greyrock her. “Okay.” “Yes.” “That’s fine.” Instead, Jane views me as being flippant.
But Jane can get short with me and treat me like a child. She once told me to “Hurry up” in a strained, hushed tone over bringing her a table cloth. I was apparently walking too slowly for her.
Am I in the wrong here? Wasn’t this just supposed to be a one-on-one and not a two-on-one? We do have an HR, but is there anything I can do about this?
Find a new job and move on. It won't get any better.
I’m trying to apply elsewhere internally where neither of them is my superior. I’m also floating my resume around.
I'm sorry but if a company allows crappy managers like this a new department is not the answer go find a new company.
They'll block any internal move you try to make. Focus efforts outside and don't clue anyone in that you're working. When you leave and they counter, say you'll think about it, but don't actually accept it - they provably can't be trusted.
American workers are taught not to be able to insert themselves. If you have other job opportunities available, I'd have told her, 'Yeah no... out you go. This is my thing.'
You won't make a friend. But here's a hint for you: definitely already not your friend.
Even though my evaluation was supposed to be filled out by our (mine and Jane's) boss, Laura, Laura allowed Jane to fill it out as a 'contributor.' Laura basically lets Jane supervise me instead of supervising me herself. As a result, Laura and Jane denied me a raise. In addition, they placed me on a 60-day Performance Improvement Plan.
So, I took time off and got to work furiously applying to other jobs. Meanwhile, an internal job I applied for before the annual review wanted to interview me... and then the interview got cancelled because (surprise!) I'm on a PIP. With that cancellation, I made peace with the thought of leaving the company entirely.
I had a feeling my time here was coming to an end, so I took a risk and made a formal complaint about Jane to HR. Later that week, my feeling was right: I got a new job! Finally, at the end of the week, HR contacted me regarding my report.
It seems like they will be 'reducing' Jane's supervisory abilities and would like to sit in on my weekly PIP meeting with me and Laura, sans Jane. Promising, but it's a bit too late for that. :)
HR said they spoke about my report with their own HR colleague and Laura, but I suspect Laura hinted about the report to Jane because Jane got paranoid about me talking with another coworker a couple of days after I made my report.
On HR's advice (and also because I know better), I have not told a soul (within the company) about what I did. Then again, Jane also has a bad habit of being hella nosy, so maybe it's just her being her usual nosy self. I dunno.
But what I do know is this: Jane and Laura can eat sh*t. :)
F*ck you, Jane AND F*CK YOU TOO LAURA!
F around and find out LADIES!
This is interesting. So it's against company policy to take in the consideration from your direct supervisor in regards to your performace review? I actively encourage my supervisors to be constantly evaluating and coaching.
I would find it more odd if your supervisor WASN'T involved in your evaluation process since managers and directors not as engaged with the day to day as the supervisors are.
Good move. I'm my eyes pip is a sign to look elsewhere immediately.
Always go on the offensive in those reviews. Make it about them, not you. Otherwise, you'll just be a slave with no raises.
And if you got that new job, leave with no notice.
They just submarined your raise based on trumped up charges. They had to have met, discussed and planned. Find a monkey wrench and throw it into the works. F*ck them.