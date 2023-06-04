Someecards Logo
Woman finds her job listed online with much higher wage, asks Reddit for help.

Amanda Hurley
Jun 4, 2023 | 11:00 PM
brokenpa

I am thinking about ghosting the company. I have been working here a year and a half. This job is part time. At the beginning of the year, I begged for more hours to make ends meet financially and my boss said he couldn't do it. So, I am currently working two jobs.

A friend of mine texted me Friday asking me if I knew my job was posted online. I went and looked. I am paid $15 an hour. The listing is for $20. This is aggravating since I just spoke with my boss in January about $16 an hour and he said no.

My work includes webpage and graphic design. I have MANY good reviews and it's certainly not about job performance.

Since I have access to all email accounts and am in charge of the entire office, I logged in. My boss has over 30 applicants and has started the hiring process. He did not tell me he was hiring. I was not told I was being replaced. I work tomorrow.

Sources: Reddit
