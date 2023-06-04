Woman finds her job listed online with much higher wage, asks Reddit for help.

'My job as an Administrative Assistant is posted on Indeed at a $5 rate increase. I work tomorrow.'

brokenpa

I am thinking about ghosting the company. I have been working here a year and a half. This job is part time. At the beginning of the year, I begged for more hours to make ends meet financially and my boss said he couldn't do it. So, I am currently working two jobs.

A friend of mine texted me Friday asking me if I knew my job was posted online. I went and looked. I am paid $15 an hour. The listing is for $20. This is aggravating since I just spoke with my boss in January about $16 an hour and he said no.

My work includes webpage and graphic design. I have MANY good reviews and it's certainly not about job performance.