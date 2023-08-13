Woman tells coworker her brother's death 'wasn't a tragedy,' complains no one at work likes her now.

If that was me, I would have definitely have done that, especially knowing something like this could put my family throw grief and sorrow if it ended fatally. It was unfortunate that they had to lose him, but when I think of tragedy, he’s just not what I think of. Careless and reckless deaths don’t belong in the same context of “tragedy” as other types of deaths.

Now, I would never ever say this to Aly but I’ve considered venting this to other friends or co-workers but I just don’t know if they would see my point or not. Many of the co-workers especially seem like the type who would disagree with my stance but it only makes me feel it stronger in a sense.