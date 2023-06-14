Woman fed up with sexist coworker, tricks him into drinking a glass of her sweat.

Frank and I hadn’t worked closely when I was part time so I was oblivious that he refused to adhere to any timetable. His 30 minute tours last an hour. His 90 minutes went over two hours. At one point, several of his connoisseur tours (advertised as three hours) lasted FOUR AND A HALF HOURS. Geez Gilligan. Wrap it up!

Now, you might be thinking well this guy was passionate and was providing a world-class experience.

Our tour times were clearly advertised at the front desk and often people would choose a specific tour length so they could visit other attractions or because they had dinner reservations.

On more than a dozen occasions I profusely apologized to irate guests and even went so far as to offer refunds, freebies, and call their next destination to see if I could help them reschedule or squeeze them in later.