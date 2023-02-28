15 people share their most bone-chilling 'let's get the hell out of here' experience.

Not all horror movies are pure fiction.

This is to say, real life can be just as creepy and inexplicable as a carefully crafted movie. There are countless stories of things that go bump in the dark, creepy run-ins with strangers, and strange ghost-like "haunting" experiences.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared their most bone-chilling experiences.

1. From elevencharles:

I’m a criminal defense investigator. I had a murder case involving two brothers. The one accused of the murders was very autistic, and his brother was a schizophrenic. The schizophrenic brother lived in a potato shack in the middle of the desert.