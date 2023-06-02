'AITA for telling my friend I don’t like staying at her place bc she sucks at hosting?'

When a woman was honest with her best friend, it led to a fight, which led to her coming to Reddit for advice. Here's the post:
8292747 writes:
Me (24f) and my friend (24F) live 4 hours apart. We’ve visited each other a couple of times over the last 2-3 years.
Whenever she comes to my apartment I plan ahead, asking in advance what she likes to eat, stocking my fridge more than usual, etc. Then when she arrives I make it clear to her that she has free access to the kitchen/bathroom and to just ask if she needs anything. Depending how long she’s staying, I’ll clear space for her in my closet.
Basically, I’m very mindful about making her feel welcome/at home, especially because she can be really shy and doesn’t like to feel like she’s “bothering” anyone. One time she forgot a towel and it took 2 days of her air-drying in the bathroom before I figured out she didn’t bring one and offered it to her myself.