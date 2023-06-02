'AITA for telling my friend I don’t like staying at her place bc she sucks at hosting?'

When a woman was honest with her best friend, it led to a fight, which led to her coming to Reddit for advice. Here's the post:

'AITA for telling my friend I don’t like staying at her place because she sucks at hosting?'

8292747 writes:

Me (24f) and my friend (24F) live 4 hours apart. We’ve visited each other a couple of times over the last 2-3 years.

Whenever she comes to my apartment I plan ahead, asking in advance what she likes to eat, stocking my fridge more than usual, etc. Then when she arrives I make it clear to her that she has free access to the kitchen/bathroom and to just ask if she needs anything. Depending how long she’s staying, I’ll clear space for her in my closet.