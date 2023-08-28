Man asks friend to change clothes before sitting on couch, friend leaves, ignores texts.

Everyone has different household rules, but finding ways to gently enforce them when you're hosting guests can get awkward really fast. If you're hosting friends with different ideals around cleanliness and comfort, it can feel tense to tell them their way of relaxing isn't allowed.

But ultimately, it's your home, and you should be able to enforce whatever boundaries you need to.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for asking his friends to change clothes before they sit on his furniture. He wrote:

'AITA for requiring that guests change clothes before they sit on my furniture?'