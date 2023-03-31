16 hotel workers share their most unbelievable work stories.

Never take a black light to a hotel room. You'll see things that you probably don't want to see in your room. While customers can stay ignorant of what happens in a hotel, the hotel staff are the ones that have to clean up that mess.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit, hotel workers share the most inconceivable things that have happened at their hotels.

They write:

1. Letsbeguin says:

Cleaning rooms one summer entered the checkout guest's bathroom and noticed rolled-up towels on the floor, which is common. I start picking them up, hidden underneath, a pile of human sh*t.