'AITA for hiding my roommate's laptop outside to get back at him, and it got stolen?' UPDATED

This is my first year in college. Everything is working out fine EXCEPT for my roommate. Ever since I moved here I just can’t stand him. Why? I can write a whole story about why I despise this person but I don’t wanna keep this long so I will just mention the key points.

1.) He is really messy. His room is a total mess (not that I sleep there but I don’t have TV in my room and sometimes have to go to his room for it. NOTE that we are paying equal rent so he isn’t doing me a favor for it).

2.) He used to not even wash his plates until I told him I am not washing for him.

3.) He would leave a mess everywhere until I had to explain to him like he is a little kid as to why it’s not good to have a dirty house.