Man asks dad if he can move in with him and new wife, receives list of rules, gets mad.

I must attend class every day I am scheduled. I have to keep my own car and I can't borrow his or his wife's.

I have a midnight curfew, exception is if I get off work after 11PM, then I have 2 hours to get home. Missing curfew means I can't come home for the evening. Being gone 3 straight days means I have moved out.

I have to attend church with him twice a month. If his wife asks me to do something I need to do it. If she asks me to do something and it makes me uncomfortable call him, and he will handle it.

In return, he said he will do the following: Pay for two courses this semester, if I get a B or better he will pay for two more courses next semester.