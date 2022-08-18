Someecards Logo
Tenant asks if they were wrong to not pay bill for kid that climbed into their dryer.

Shenuque Tissera
Aug 18, 2022
Landlords want to make their money. They don't care if it's at the tenant's expense as long as they get their rent. What would you do if your landlord tried making you pay for an accident that happened because of their negligence?

One tenant had to deal with this on a Popular Reddit Thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, where a woman asked if she was wrong to refuse to pay for her landlord's kid's medical bills after an accident on their property.

AITA For not wanting to reimburse medical bills for a kid who jumped into the dryer while my clothes were drying?

Basement suites are sketchy.

So I rent a basement suite with a laundry room next to it. The family I rent from, and I share the laundry room as part of the rental agreement.

Nothing terrible has happened yet, but I don't like these landlords.

One day a week, the family will unlock the door in the laundry room that leads to my suite; thus, I have access to the room for the day. I put my clothes in the machine and shut the suit door so I don't hear all that commotion. The stairs in the laundry room lead up to the rest of the house, so I assume that is how they access the laundry room.

