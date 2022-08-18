Tenant asks if they were wrong to not pay bill for kid that climbed into their dryer.

Landlords want to make their money. They don't care if it's at the tenant's expense as long as they get their rent. What would you do if your landlord tried making you pay for an accident that happened because of their negligence?
AITA For not wanting to reimburse medical bills for a kid who jumped into the dryer while my clothes were drying?
So I rent a basement suite with a laundry room next to it. The family I rent from, and I share the laundry room as part of the rental agreement.
One day a week, the family will unlock the door in the laundry room that leads to my suite; thus, I have access to the room for the day. I put my clothes in the machine and shut the suit door so I don't hear all that commotion. The stairs in the laundry room lead up to the rest of the house, so I assume that is how they access the laundry room.