Woman asks if she's wrong to raise rent on family expecting baby so they'll move out.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 2, 2022 | 11:08 AM
I (f28) own a house. I wish I didn't because I inherited it from my grandmother whom I would prefer to have back. It is an older house in a mature neighborhood in my city. It has a huge yard, a garden, and a detached garage large enough for a couple of cars and an RV.

It also has an in-law suite where I live. I started living there when I started university and I love it. My exit leads to the back yard and my garden.

After the estate was all settled I was left with a little money and a fully paid off house. I am the baby of all the cousins and I was an oops baby. I am 17 years younger than the next youngest. I decided that I would keep living in my area and just take on short term renters to help me cover expenses.

