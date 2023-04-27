16 former students share the dumbest rule they were forced to follow in school.

Raising your hand in order to go throw out your trash at lunch, 'no applause' in the cafeteria, and 'no pajamas allowed as gym pants'--some school rules make everyone wonder who was creative enough to break it in the first place...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the dumbest rule you had in school?' people were ready to share the ridiculous school rules that still bother them well into adulthood.

1.

We could not touch each other. All physical contact was banned. - MyrMilfordMeanswell

2.

In primary school, we weren't allowed to put our rubbish from our lunches in the bin. I distinctly remember being in an assembly, where there headteacher said 'your lunchbox is your bin.' I mean, did she think the bins we're for decoration? So stupid - Jorden99

3.

The boys weren’t allowed to wear shorts at my middle school, but the girls could wear ‘culottes’ (basically shorts with a fancy name). One day about a hundred boys came to school wearing culottes. The Man had it stuck to him hard that day - ShavenWookie

4.