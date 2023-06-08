22 people reveal the one thing they always secretly judge others for doing.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What’s something you secretly judge people for?' people everywhere were ready to share.
Having their buttcrack out. A little slip is fine if you realize immediately and then pull your pants up, but if you’re sitting at a table with several inches out for an extended period of time…how do you not feel the breeze going through that canyon? - Supermassive_weiner
Bad driving. No turn signal, tailgating, treating the drive like a race - Maren_Boyle
The attention seekers on Facebook that post things like: (google maps screen shot of the local hospital) “well that was crazy!” And then they just watch the likes and the comments pour in, but they don’t respond to anything or give any details as to what happened. - AkKik-Maujaq
People who will whip their phone out to start video recording you and anything else, for everything and anything. - chibinoi
People who don't say thank you or please. - cysche
Cheating on an SO - RedandDangerous
If they can’t turn off the corporate/HR jargon in a casual setting. - whopty
Not cleaning up after your dog. If you do this, I believe you to be an a^&*hole. Cleaning off my shoe, or my kid's shoe, blasts a 15 minute hole in my already crazy busy day, all because you don't want to spend 5 seconds cleaning your dog's poop. And don't fool yourself that nobody is going to step there. Kids, especially, step everywhere. - mikeymikeymikey1968
Those wooden signs they have in their homes that say “Gather,' or something like that. - Edgar_Allens_Toe
Letting their kids roam around and destroying things in stores or restaurants. Also letting them hurt others physically, it happened to my fiancé when we were at a birthday party, this 8 year old kept hitting him as hard as she could and he didn’t do anything in fear that it would cause drama. - Vanity-della23
I don't like people who don't return their shopping carts, but I never say anything... - pitofpuppies
People who cut in lines. - BeastoftheBlackwater
If they push their chair in when they’re done or not - overgrowncheese
People crying in front of the camera and posting it on social media - mllnnlmnmlst
Chewing food with their mouth open… - YOU_WONT_LIKE_IT
Talking on the phone in public, while being obnoxiously loud then yelling at everyone else for “violating their privacy” - Seer77887
How they interact with their children in public. I worked in retail for 16 years and all I can say is I was wildly and consistently disappointed. - hmmmmnaaaah
Parents that let their toddlers run their life. And to piggyback: Parents that don’t teach their kids boundaries. - slaptac
When someone constantly tries to finish your sentences for you. Especially when they in fact do not do it correctly - Appropriate_Day_8721
Those who feel superior to others when they don't indulge in junk food or television. - Soft_Machine4264
People who can't have a conversation without bringing religion into it... I get it... you think you're being nice by saying your godly pleasantries, but please stop spiritualizing everything. - Lizcervantes88
What they name their kids - starglitter