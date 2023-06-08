Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
22 people reveal the one thing they always secretly judge others for doing.

22 people reveal the one thing they always secretly judge others for doing.

Taylor Brown
Jun 8, 2023 | 5:07 PM
ADVERTISING

Taking too long to get your carry-on bin down from the overhead, clogging a sidewalk while staring at your phone, or refusing to say 'thank you' when people hold the door--we all have one pet peeve we observe in strangers...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What’s something you secretly judge people for?' people everywhere were ready to share.

1.

Having their buttcrack out. A little slip is fine if you realize immediately and then pull your pants up, but if you’re sitting at a table with several inches out for an extended period of time…how do you not feel the breeze going through that canyon? - Supermassive_weiner

2.

Bad driving. No turn signal, tailgating, treating the drive like a race - Maren_Boyle

3.

The attention seekers on Facebook that post things like: (google maps screen shot of the local hospital) “well that was crazy!” And then they just watch the likes and the comments pour in, but they don’t respond to anything or give any details as to what happened. - AkKik-Maujaq

4.

People who will whip their phone out to start video recording you and anything else, for everything and anything. - chibinoi

5.

People who don't say thank you or please. - cysche

6.

Cheating on an SO - RedandDangerous

7.

If they can’t turn off the corporate/HR jargon in a casual setting. - whopty

8.

Not cleaning up after your dog. If you do this, I believe you to be an a^&*hole. Cleaning off my shoe, or my kid's shoe, blasts a 15 minute hole in my already crazy busy day, all because you don't want to spend 5 seconds cleaning your dog's poop. And don't fool yourself that nobody is going to step there. Kids, especially, step everywhere. - mikeymikeymikey1968

9.

Those wooden signs they have in their homes that say “Gather,' or something like that. - Edgar_Allens_Toe

10.

Letting their kids roam around and destroying things in stores or restaurants. Also letting them hurt others physically, it happened to my fiancé when we were at a birthday party, this 8 year old kept hitting him as hard as she could and he didn’t do anything in fear that it would cause drama. - Vanity-della23

11.

I don't like people who don't return their shopping carts, but I never say anything... - pitofpuppies

12.

People who cut in lines. - BeastoftheBlackwater

13.

If they push their chair in when they’re done or not - overgrowncheese

14.

People crying in front of the camera and posting it on social media - mllnnlmnmlst

15.

Chewing food with their mouth open… - YOU_WONT_LIKE_IT

16.

Talking on the phone in public, while being obnoxiously loud then yelling at everyone else for “violating their privacy” - Seer77887

17.

How they interact with their children in public. I worked in retail for 16 years and all I can say is I was wildly and consistently disappointed. - hmmmmnaaaah

18.

Parents that let their toddlers run their life. And to piggyback: Parents that don’t teach their kids boundaries. - slaptac

19.

When someone constantly tries to finish your sentences for you. Especially when they in fact do not do it correctly - Appropriate_Day_8721

20.

Those who feel superior to others when they don't indulge in junk food or television. - Soft_Machine4264

21.

People who can't have a conversation without bringing religion into it... I get it... you think you're being nice by saying your godly pleasantries, but please stop spiritualizing everything. - Lizcervantes88

22.

What they name their kids - starglitter

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content