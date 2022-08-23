16 people share the 'red flags' that aren't always a bad sign.

We all love to give advice, but blanket commands for how to behave in life aren't always foolproof. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is widely considered a red flag but actually is not?" people were ready to share behaviors and traits many people see as caution tape that are actually good signs. Don't be so quick to run for the hills the next time someone texts you immediately after a fun date, ok? Not every love story begins with a 3-day stand-off.
Not having a social media presence. I’ve had multiple people tell me that my choice not to use social media was a huge red flag, but in reality I got rid of my accounts because they were making me miserable. I got rid of my Facebook/Instagram/twitter accounts two years ago, and have been noticeably happier ever since. - taylor52087