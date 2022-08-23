Someecards Logo
16 people share the 'red flags' that aren't always a bad sign.

Kimberly Dinaro
Aug 23, 2022 | 8:12 PM
Detecting the standard red flags in life isn't a skill we all possess, but what might be a hard, immediate pass for one person could be a peaceful green flag to someone else...

We all love to give advice, but blanket commands for how to behave in life aren't always foolproof. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is widely considered a red flag but actually is not?" people were ready to share behaviors and traits many people see as caution tape that are actually good signs. Don't be so quick to run for the hills the next time someone texts you immediately after a fun date, ok? Not every love story begins with a 3-day stand-off.

1.

Not having a social media presence. I’ve had multiple people tell me that my choice not to use social media was a huge red flag, but in reality I got rid of my accounts because they were making me miserable. I got rid of my Facebook/Instagram/twitter accounts two years ago, and have been noticeably happier ever since. - taylor52087

Sources: Reddit
