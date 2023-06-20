18 people share the most creative insult they've ever heard.

A good comeback that's dropped at the right time is a precious gift from the universe...

When a stranger you'll never see again insults you, the perfect retort to shut them down usually comes to you 3 days later in the shower. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the most creative insult you’ve ever heard?' people were ready to share the most memorable and wittiest comebacks they've ever witnessed.

1.

I envy people who don’t know you. - StalinsPerfectHair

2.

'Room temperature iq' - ericsonofbruce

3.

“You make Bob Ross’ trees sad.” - snoopyh42

4.

“You look easy to draw,” that hurts - Wheezy_Cheezy_dawg

5.

You're as sharp as a marble - DepressoEspresso55

6.