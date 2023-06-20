18 people share the most creative insult they've ever heard.

When a stranger you'll never see again insults you, the perfect retort to shut them down usually comes to you 3 days later in the shower. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the most creative insult you’ve ever heard?' people were ready to share the most memorable and wittiest comebacks they've ever witnessed.
I envy people who don’t know you. - StalinsPerfectHair
'Room temperature iq' - ericsonofbruce
“You make Bob Ross’ trees sad.” - snoopyh42
“You look easy to draw,” that hurts - Wheezy_Cheezy_dawg
You're as sharp as a marble - DepressoEspresso55
A lady on Facebook once told me I look like Voldemort's lethargic grandson. I was too in awe to be offended. - CosmicEpisode
'You're not being the person Mr. Rogers knew you could be.' Emotional damage - couch_hammer
One time a third grader who was very annoyed with me told me “you’re a rock in my shoe” and I’ve never forgotten that - madagascarprincess
I hope your day is as lovely as your personality. - montanagrizfan
“You have 2 brain cells and they’re fighting for 3rd place” - WteMxy
Knowledge has been chasing you, but you have always been faster. - Bright-Baker8267
Were you the taboo subject in your family? - ElvishMystical
My husband, jokingly, said I was his ticket into heaven. I'll admit it took me a minute to figure out he insulted me. - MNConcerto
I’ve always enjoyed “If she were a spice, she’d be flour.” - Toren8002
An employee of mine told me that I was the raisin in his day's chocolate chip cookie. - SellingMakesNoSense
I'm trying to see things from your point of view but my head won't fit up my arse. - Horrorbmoviepunk
At my old job this woman and her sister got in a debate over something while paying, and one of them says “you spoon, you’re always stirring the pot” - morbidmonstera
You have your entire life to be an idiot. Why not take today off? - rip1980