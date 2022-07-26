16 people share the worst thing they ever saw on someone else's phone.

If you suspect that your partner is cheating or lying to you, is it technically within your rights to creep through their texts? Let the debate begin! So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst thing you have found on someone else's phone?" people were ready to share the worst things they've discovered while snooping or accidentally gazing at the wrong screen at the wrong time.
I was trying to help my friend change their phone case and a cockroach fell out. - eclairsemmie
My boss telling his second in command all the things he loved doing to her during their affair. Her phone was just on the table and up popped the message. I wish I'd not read it - mrscrabbyrob
Not me but a bartender friend of mine found a phone unlocked on the bar and couldn’t locate its owner so he punched in his own phone number and found out he was already in the contacts as ‘Creepy Jay’ - bigmikesbeingnice