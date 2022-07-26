16 people share the worst thing they ever saw on someone else's phone.

While it's never okay to violate a stranger or loved one's privacy, seeing some piping hot tea or awkward information not meant for your eyes can be hard to recover from...

If you suspect that your partner is cheating or lying to you, is it technically within your rights to creep through their texts? Let the debate begin! So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst thing you have found on someone else's phone?" people were ready to share the worst things they've discovered while snooping or accidentally gazing at the wrong screen at the wrong time.

1.

I was trying to help my friend change their phone case and a cockroach fell out. - eclairsemmie

2.

My boss telling his second in command all the things he loved doing to her during their affair. Her phone was just on the table and up popped the message. I wish I'd not read it - mrscrabbyrob

3.