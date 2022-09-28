16 people share the true story that no one ever believes actually happened.

We all have at least one wild story that seems so beautifully fake that we can't even convince our closest loved ones to give us the benefit of the doubt...



The time you swear you saw a mouse wearing a mini hat or the spooky sighting at your grandma's house that made you sage the entire living room--the world is mysterious place indeed. So, when a Reddit user asked internet strangers, "What happened to you that no one believes actually happened?" people were ready to reveal their most unbelievable tale.

1.

I was walking around my wooded driveway when I saw a young owl sitting on the ground. The next thing I know I feel a sharp pain on the top of my head and look up to see a mama owl swoop off. No one believes me when I tell them I was attacked by an owl. - EstelSnape

2.