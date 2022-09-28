16 people share the true story that no one ever believes actually happened.

The time you swear you saw a mouse wearing a mini hat or the spooky sighting at your grandma's house that made you sage the entire living room--the world is mysterious place indeed. So, when a Reddit user asked internet strangers, "What happened to you that no one believes actually happened?" people were ready to reveal their most unbelievable tale.
I was walking around my wooded driveway when I saw a young owl sitting on the ground. The next thing I know I feel a sharp pain on the top of my head and look up to see a mama owl swoop off. No one believes me when I tell them I was attacked by an owl. - EstelSnape
At a family lunch I saw my uncle, through marriage, finish his food and then eat a large, crumpled up paper napkin. No one else noticed. No one believes me. They all think it must have been a piece of flatbread. It is infuriating. I know what I saw and the man did not wipe his hands and mouth on a piece of GODDAMN FLATBREAD! - Brewnonono