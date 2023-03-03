16 people share what happened when they sent an R-rated text to the wrong person.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Ever sent a nude to the wrong person? What happened, how did they respond?" people who accidentally showed a more vulnerable side of themselves to the incorrect recipient were ready to reveal the humiliating and hilarious tale.
I was 26 at the time. Just shaved my junk. It was looking mighty presentable, so I decided the GF needed to see. I mistakenly sent it to my older brother. He replied with, "I don't think that was meant for me." I died a little inside. It was never spoken of again. - ianj2807
So a friend of mine (female) accidentally send one to her dad. He then responded with something like: "I know that I have a beautiful daughter, but you should not send me nudes." Very embarrassing for her, but a wholesome response from the father. - fallafel-love