17 people share worst example of 'out of touch with reality' they've ever witnessed.

Watching a wealthy person process that most people don't have a summer house can be a harrowing test of patience, but we've all had at least one interaction with someone who is hilariously tone deaf and wildly out-of-touch...

It can be tempting to bail on the situation and report a direct flight back to reality, but setting an example and practicing humility can go a long way. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the most you've seen someone be so out of touch with reality?' people were ready to vent.

1.

'My house isn't that big, I only have 6 bedrooms' -One of my classmates. This amazed me because the average number of bedrooms people have in my area are 3-4 (UK), it was just the way they said it as if it wasn't a big deal.

This is a pretty big house in a fairly affluent area, the house is built further off the road (which is usually uncommon in the UK) and often referred to as a mansion in our friendship group, as a joke.